UNLIKE devoting themselves to illicit behaviour, women of different ages residing in Lusaka’s Munali Constituency took to the playing field at Kalingalinga grounds in a football tournament as a way of commemorating this year’s Women’s Day celebrations. The tournament which featured six teams was organised by Munali 2021 losing Independent candidate Thomas Sipalo alias Diffikoti. Making a brief appearance before kickoff of the tournament was former head of state Edgar Lungu who in a jovial mood was heard saying “tiyikosesa”. Accompanying him was former PF Munali member of parliament Nkandu Luo. Lungu spent a few seconds kicking the ball and in a funny moment, Luo completely missed a kick with the ball right in front of her. Braving the scotching...