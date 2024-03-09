UNLIKE devoting themselves to illicit behaviour, women of different ages residing in Lusaka’s Munali Constituency took to the playing field at Kalingalinga grounds in a football tournament as a way of commemorating this year’s Women’s Day celebrations. The tournament which featured six teams was organised by Munali 2021 losing Independent candidate Thomas Sipalo alias Diffikoti. Making a brief appearance before kickoff of the tournament was former head of state Edgar Lungu who in a jovial mood was heard saying “tiyikosesa”. Accompanying him was former PF Munali member of parliament Nkandu Luo. Lungu spent a few seconds kicking the ball and in a funny moment, Luo completely missed a kick with the ball right in front of her. Braving the scotching...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.