FIFA has sanctioned FAZ for failing to pay allowances to former Chipolopolo gaffer Aljoša Asanović. The world football governing body has also warned Football House that more severe sanctions will come its way if Asanović is not paid his dues by the next distribution of FIFA development funds. In a letter dated March 4, 2024, FIFA restricted funding to FAZ until the ex-Chipolopolo’s gaffer’s allowances were paid in full. “We refer to the above-captioned matter and in particular to the decision of the Players Status Chamber of 3 August 2023 in connection with proceedings FPSD-8259 (Decision), the findings of which were notified to the parties concerned on 8 August 2023. In this respect, it appears that per the correspondence filled...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.