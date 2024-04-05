THE Zambia women’s national team faces its biggest test in the race for Olympic qualification today, with a game against Morocco at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Not since overcoming stubborn Cameroon for the automatic qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has the pressure been so much on Zambia. Morocco are 2022 WAFCON runners-up and reached the knockout stage at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Both sides head into this game unbeaten in the Olympic qualifiers. However, Morocco has failed to beat Zambia in two previous meetings. Zambia recorded back-to-back away friendly wins over Morocco, beating their hosts 2-0 in the first game on September 22 thanks to a Barbra Banda brace. Banda scored a hat-trick four days later...



