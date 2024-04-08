AFRICA Boxing Union (ABU) bantamweight champion, Davy Mwale, says he has no plans to relinquish his title after successfully defending it against Kenyan, James Mugeni, with an 11th-round knockout. Meanwhile, Gracious Simwalizi lost to Zimbabwean Hassan Milanzi who lifted the regional super bantamweight title. “As a champion, I don’t have to choose opponents, but one thing for sure is I will not relinquish or let this title slide off my hands until I get a WBC chance. I will keep it until I lay my hands on the WBC,” Mwale asserted after delivering an 11th-round knockout to Mugeni. Mwale outsmarted the Kenyan boxer at a fully packed Government Complex on Saturday night. During the fight, Mwale nearly knocked out his...