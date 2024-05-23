SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says the establishment of the Twalumba Resorts Sports Complex and futsal pitches in Chibombo represents a tremendous leap forward for the development of sports in the country. Speaking during the official launch of the complex yesterday, Nkandu said the event marked a significant milestone in the advancement of sport in the district and province. “This complex will serve as a breeding ground for talent identification, inspiring young athletes to strive for greatness and potentially represent our nation on the global stage. The Twalumba Resort Sports Complex will attract visitors from all the corners of the country and beyond, offering them a unique blend of recreational activities and luxury accommodation,” Nkandu said. “This influx of tourism will...



