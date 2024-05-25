“I’M not running away from your opinions, and I respect that, but have some respect man. I put so much hard work in this league for you guys to keep downgrading the work” says Fashion Sakala after receiving heavy criticism on his Facebook account. The Chipolopolo forward took a swipe at fans who hit his account to criticise his performance at the previous AFCON. Sakala, who had posted a video of the goal he scored on Thursday night with the caption “Last night I scored one of my best goals of the season. Rocket strike. Thank you so much for your support, and I’m grateful”, received some heavy backlash from a section of soccer fans. With his absence from Avram...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.