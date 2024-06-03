LITETA Football Club has become the first team from Chibombo district to be promoted to the FAZ Division One Central Province League. This monumental achievement follows the team’s triumphant finish in the 2023/2024 season, where it clinched top spot in the Division Two league. The club, established in 1957 with the support of the then leprosarium health settlement management and the local community, has shown remarkable progress over the years. Despite thriving in local community leagues since its inception, it wasn’t until 2013 that Liteta FC joined the amateur Central Province Football Associations League (CEPAFA). In 2016, Liteta was promoted to the Division Three Central Province League, where it played for two seasons before moving up to Division Two in...



