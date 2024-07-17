Minister of Youth Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu (r) with Zambia Breweries Carling Black Label head of marketing Thelma Kaonga during the media launch of the Zambia Premier League (ZPL) Carling Black Label Charity Shield briefing in Lusaka on Tuesday 16 July 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu has launched the 2024/25 Carling Black Label Charity Shield, which is sponsored by Zambia Breweries. This year’s main event will feature an exciting clash between the winners of the Zambia Premier League, Red Arrows, and the runners-up in the ABSA Cup, Kabwe Warriors, while adding to the thrill will be the curtain-raiser match by the winners of the Women’s Super League, Green Buffaloes, and the winners of the Women’s National Division One, Trevor Mwiinde’s Choma Warriors. Speaking at the colourful event, Nkandu noted Zambia Breweries’ efforts and encouraged other sports bodies to come up with such initiatives. “To Zambian Breweries and other corporate partners, as a ministry through the NSCZ, we can only encourage you to...