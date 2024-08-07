ORLANDO Pride FC has refuted reports indicating that Spanish giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing Copper Queens captain, Barbra Banda, after her impressive performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Orlando Pride FC vice president Haley Carter said Pride were not even considering selling Banda as she was not for sale. Banda is believed to have attracted interest from Barcelona after she scored four goals in three Olympic Games before the Copper Queens were eliminated at the group stage. “Barcelona hasn’t approached us. If they had, it’s correct that she isn’t for sale,” Carter said in an interview. “They (Barcelona) haven’t even reached out to us”. Banda made history as the first player in Olympic women’s football history to...



