MMA Zambia and Kyokushin Kenbukaikan International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at promoting martial arts and enhancing opportunities for athletes across the country. MMA Zambia president Benjamin Bush and Kyokushin Kenbukaikan International Executive Director Shihan Simba Mangaba on Friday signed the MOU, which sets the stage for a strategic partnership designed to leverage the strengths of both organisations. This collaboration is expected to expand the reach and impact of martial arts, particularly MMA, in Zambia. In a press statement released, the MOU outlined several key objectives, including utilising Kyokushin’s established network of clubs across the country to boost MMA participation. The partnership will also see Kyokushin athletes gain access to experienced MMA coaches and certification programmes, offering...



