COPPER Queens midfielder Grace Chanda has been placed on the Season Ending Injury list after suffering a ruptured quadriceps tendon in her right leg while with Zambia at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Orlando Pride has confirmed that following Chanda’s return to Orlando, the midfielder has begun working with the Pride’s medical team and partners at Orlando Health to outline her recovery and rehabilitation programming. “We are incredibly disappointed for Grace at this injury and how it occurred. Fortunately, she is under the best possible care with our medical and performance teams here at the Club and through Orlando Health,” Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Haley Carter said. Carter said Pride would prioritize Chanda’s health before the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.