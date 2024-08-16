TWO exceptional athletes from the Kansanshi Rowing Club will represent Zambia at the upcoming 2024 World Rowing Senior, U-23 and U-19 Championships in St. Catharine’s, Canada, Kansanshi Mining PLC Specialist Corporate Affairs Clinton Masumba has confirmed. Masumba said seventeen-year-olds Bentoe Mapulanga from Trident and Rhoida Kalenga from Kabitaka have epitomised outstanding skill, dedication, and perseverance in the sport to earn their places on the prestigious international stage. Masumba said the participation of Mapulanga and Kalenga in the U-19 Single Sculls events of the championships is a significant milestone for rowing in Zambia, showcasing their hard work and talent. “Bentoe’s remarkable accomplishments, including a gold medal at the Kansanshi Sprints Regatta and a silver medal in single races, highlighting his competitiveness...



