ZESCO United have said bye to head coach George Lwandamina and assistant coach, Tenant Chilumba who have left the club four days after the team’s elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup. Club Chairman Maxwel Chaya confirmed in a statement that Lwandamina and Chilumba had left the club. “The club would like to thank Lwandamina and Chilumba for their work during their time at the club and to wish them success in the future,” said Chaya. “In the interim, ZESCO United second Assistant Coach Emmanuel Siwale will assume the role of Head Coach while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time Head Coach”. Lwandamina returned to ZESCO in December 2022 after he signed a three year deal...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.