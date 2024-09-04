GERMANY based Zambia national team captain Lubambo Musonda has admitted that the Chipolopolo will need to improve going into the back to back 2025 Morocco Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone. The Chipolopolo, who are on a five-game winless streak, will face Ivory Coast on Friday before hosting Sierra Leone four days later at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in Group G of the AFCON qualifiers. Musonda said the Chipolopolo boys would need to work hard to achieve their objectives of getting positive results during the September FIFA window. “It’s a good thing having to meet after a long time and there is a lot of things we need to catch up on and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.