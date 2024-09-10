IN a high-stakes clash at the FIBA U18 Afro-Basket on Monday, Zambia fell short against Rwanda, succumbing to an 86-69 defeat despite a valiant effort. The match began with both teams jostling for dominance, but it was Rwanda’s Jonathan Giddle who drew first blood, converting key free throws as Zambia entered penalty territory early. Zambia’s Chomba Mulenga emerged as a standout performer in the first half, hitting crucial three-pointers that briefly gave the Zambians a slender lead. At halftime, Zambia held a narrow 42-41 lead, thanks to a decisive second-quarter performance where it outscored Rwanda 27-18. However, the third quarter saw Rwanda take control. The Rwandan team, led by Ivan Mugabo, who scored 18 points in the period alone, surged...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.