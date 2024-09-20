SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has hailed the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for facilitating an indaba aimed at birthing the country’s own football philosophy. Kangwa said identifying a playing philosophy has been long overdue and government will through the National Sports Council support the initiative by FAZ. “Firstly allow me to congratulate FAZ especially the technical directorate for this effort to ensure that the playing philosophy comes through. It has been long overdue,” Kangwa said. “We have never really done something concrete on philosophy. We have discussed it, it has been on our agendas for many years and so we thank the FAZ executive and the technical directorate for finally bringing it to fruition”. Kangwa urged participants to...



