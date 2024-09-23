Zambia's Ulemu Fight Academy's Richard Mwanza tries to take down Congolese catchwaight Ebondo Ebongo (l) during the Zambia National Amateur League 4 at National Sports Development Center in Lusaka on Saturday 21st September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZAMBIAN fighters dominated an exhilarating night of MMA action at the NASDEC Sports Complex during the Zambia National Amateur League 4 (ZNAL4) event on Saturday. With the crowd on their feet, Zambia’s MMA athletes showcased their prowess, outshining their Congolese counterparts in most of the night’s bouts. The main local event saw Zambia’s Portus Chama of Ulemu Fight Academy defeat Kilian Lungu by unanimous decision after a three-round battle in the lightweight division. Chama’s precise striking and aggressive pace set the tone of the fight, as he systematically outworked the Congolese bronze medallist. Lungu, though resilient, could not match the intensity of Chama, who secured the victory to the delight of the home crowd. In the main card’s welterweight division,...