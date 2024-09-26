THE Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Zambia has unveiled a six member team for the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships scheduled for November 2024 in Uzbekistan. MMA Zambia president Benjamin Bush said the team consisting of two females and four men made the squad after impressing during the Zambia National Amateur League 4 which was held last weekend at NASDEC Sports Complex. “MMA Zambia is proud to announce the athletes selected to represent the nation at the upcoming International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships in Uzbekistan this November,” Bush said. “Chama’s extraordinary performance at ZNAL 4 earned him his spot on the team, adding to the depth of talent that Zambia will bring to the world...



