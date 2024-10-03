THE Zambia Under-20 National Team’s quest to qualify for the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will today face a tough test when the Junior Chipolopolo boys face Zimbabwe in the last four of the COSAFA Under-20 Championship in Maputo, Mozambique. The Junior Chipolopolo boys, who beat Namibia 2-1 courtesy of goals from Emmanuel Mwanza and David Simukonda to finish the group stage as best runner-up, will hope to gift Zimbabwe its first defeat of the competition. The match against Zimbabwe will also present coach Boyd Mulwanda and his technical bench with a tricky test as it aims to follow the footsteps of veteran coach Beston Chambeshi who guided Zambia to winning the 2016 COSAFA Cup and 2017 AFCON on...