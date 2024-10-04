ZAMBIA National Team Coach Avram Grant says he would be happy to continue as Chipolopolo coach when when his two year contract comes to an end in December this year. In December 2022, Grant signed a two year deal as Chipolopolo coach and managed to qualify Zambia for the delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations played this year in Ivory Coast. It was the first time Zambia had qualified for the AFCON after three consecutive failed attempts. Grant says he would have left if he wasn’t happy in Zambia. “Since I came here, as I said I’m proud to have been coach for 51 years now and you can check about me and as I told you before, if it...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here