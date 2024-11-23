AFTER an intriguing international break where the Chipolopolo secured qualification for the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the MTN Zambia Super League returns to action this afternoon with Kitwe giants Power Dynamos taking a short trip to Ndola to face ZESCO United in an electric derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. The Week-12 clash of titans promises sparks as ZESCO United will be searching for its first win in four matches while Power Dynamos will be seeking to maintain its winning streak after five straight wins. Going into today’s fixture, Power Dynamos leads the Super League table with 22 points, on par with second placed ZESCO United. The Kitwe giants are ahead because they have a healthier goal difference....



