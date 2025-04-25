FAZ presidential aspirant Keith Mweemba has challenged the current Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) leadership by urging all councillors and delegates set to attend the May 9 Reconvened Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kabwe to resist what he calls “a blatant and illegal attempt to alter the constitutionally mandated agenda.” In a strongly worded statement issued ahead of the highly anticipated elective AGM, Mweemba directly accused FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga and his deputy, John Msimuko, of orchestrating a clandestine plan to aid incumbent president Andrew Kamanga, who is also seeking re-election. “We wish to make a passionate plea to all Councillors, Delegates and Members attending the AGM to resist and reject the illegal proposal to alter the AGM...