ENGLAND-based Aston Villa winger Jessica Cholwe Johnson has expressed her delight at getting more minutes on the pitch, noting that it has helped her build stronger connections with her teammates as Zambia targets back-to-back qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Cholwe, who came on as a second-half substitute and nearly found the back of the net during Zambia’s crucial 2-1 victory over Benin in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, said the team is adapting well ahead of the return leg in Togo. “We’re settling in well, we’re excited for obviously playing the second round of the qualifiers, so we’re very high in energy. Okay,” Cholwe said in an...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here