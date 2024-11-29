Matero Magic’s Elite 16 campaign has gotten off to a dismal start as they were outclassed by Burundi based Urunani BBC with an emphatic 87-34 loss in their opening game. The Zambian champions, who were billed as contenders, suffered from a combination of unforced errors, defensive lapses, and offensive struggles that left them in the dust. Urunani BBC’s performance was nothing short of dominant. Their seamless offense and aggressive defence created a near-unassailable lead that Matero Magic could not close. While Urunani’s offense thrived with players like Ujeje stepping up to score nine points in just seven minutes, Matero Magic found themselves unable to respond in kind. The defensive effort by Urunani was a standout, especially with key blocks and...



