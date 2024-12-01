KABWE Warriors have leapfrogged Zesco United on the league table after crashing the Ndola giants 2-0 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola yesterday. Gabriel Banda and Francis Banda scored either side of the interval to gift Mumamba Numba a sweet win over his former club as Warriors claimed their eighth win of the season. Gabriel put Warriors ahead six minutes into the game before Francis sealed the result in the 50th minute. The victory sent Warriors to the summit with 28 points, two ahead of Zesco and three above third placed Power Dynamos. Meanwhile, Nkana bounced back from their painful midweek defeat to Zanaco FC by slaughtering Green Buffaloes 3-0 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. Jacob Ngulube, Lazarous Kambole...



