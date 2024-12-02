THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has expressed disappointment over the online attacks targeted at Copper Queens Captain Barbara Banda after she was named 2024 BBC Women’s Player of the Year. In a statement, Sunday, NGOCC Executive Director Anne Mbewe said that the attacks from the international media had not only been sexist but racist too. “These systematic and ill-calculated but misguided attacks on Barbara are an affront to her human rights as well as a complete disregard for principles of unity, equality, no racism, female leadership, and anti-discrimination as espoused by the global football body, FIFA. It is our view that these unfortunate, retrogressive, and racist attacks are aimed at inciting hatred,” Mbewe stated. She said the comments...



