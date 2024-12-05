ZAMBIA Under-17 National Team coach Ian Bakala has declared the Junior Chipolopolo boys ready for today’s TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations/Cosafa Qualifier against Group B rivals Namibia. Zambia will today face Namibia at the UJ AW Mulla Stadium before facing rivals Zimbabwe at the same venue two days later. The Junior Chipolopolo will then conclude their group games with a match against eSwatini on December 9 at the UJ Soweto Stadium in Soweto. Bakala said his boys were looking sharp and ready to get maximum points in their opening fixture. “The boys are looking very sharp and looking at the game against Namibia, I think it is a 50/50, we just have to work on our strengths and...



