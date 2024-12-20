THE National Sports Council of Zambia NSCZ has threatened to take action against federations that are planning to abuse their powers and bar individuals from participating in elections. NSCZ Chief Executive Officer, Sombwa Musunsa says the Sports Council is no-longer toothless as some federations may believe. He said there was need for sports federations that would be having elections next year to be democratic and allow people wishing to contest, to participate in the development of sports in Zambia. Musunsa said the Sports Council would not pay a blind eye to any unfairness ahead of the elections next year. Among the notable associations expected to go to the polls next year are the Zambia Athletics (ZA) and Football Association of...



