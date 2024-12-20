THE Zambia Premier League (ZPL) has threatened to punish Power Dynamos FC over the alleged hooliganism behaviour exhibited by Power Dynamos fans during the Kitwe derby played on December 7 at Levy Mwanwasa Stadium in Ndola. ZPL Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joseph Chimpampwe said the league’s governing body had commenced investigations into the conduct of Power Dynamos Football Club’s supporters during the Kitwe derby which ended 2-1 in favor of Nkana. It is alleged that when Nkana FC scored their first goal in the 17th minute of the derby, several missiles were thrown onto the pitch by individuals identified as Power Dynamos fans. The unruly behaviour is said to have disrupted the match proceedings and posed a significant risk to...



