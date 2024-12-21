PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has encouraged athletes to look after their money to avoid living a life of regrets after retiring. The Head of State has also directed the Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, and sports federation leaders to collaborate with financial institutions to offer financial literacy training to athletes in Zambia. Speaking during a luncheon held to honour the Under-17 Cosafa winning teams and athletes who scooped medals for Zambia during the 2024 sports season, Hichilema said government was concerned about the welfare of athletes. “When you earn your money, look after your money. One of the things Mr Foloko, Mr Kamanga and other administrators, and Secretary to the Cabinet Mr Patrick Kangwa, we need to work with the financial...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here