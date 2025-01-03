CHIPOLOPOLO midfielder Kings Kangwa has continued his remarkable form, scoring the opening goal as Hapoel Be’er Sheva kicked off the new year with a thrilling 2-2 draw against fellow title contenders Maccabi Tel Aviv in a fiercely contested Israeli Premier League clash on Wednesday night. Kangwa, a dynamic presence in midfield, broke the deadlock at Turner Stadium in Beersheba with a well-taken goal just a minute after the hour mark. The 25-year-old showcased his sharp instincts and precision, but was denied a potential brace when his earlier effort was controversially ruled out. Maccabi Tel Aviv responded with two rapid goals through Sagiv Jehezkel and Brazilian sensation Wesley Patati. Jehezkel and Patati struck in quick succession, turning the tide in favour...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here