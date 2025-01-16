THE Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) has expressed immense pride and excitement following the announcement that two national team players, Philimon Bwali and Samson Tembo, will join Polisportiva Calatea ASD Club in Italy on a six-month loan. Bwali, who plays locally for Hotspurs, and Tembo, representing Lusaka Sharks, have been key figures in Zambian hockey, with both athletes having participated in prestigious international tournaments. Tembo featured in the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games, while Bwali represented Zambia at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games. ZHA General Secretary Elvis Bwalya described the move as a significant milestone for Zambian hockey, emphasising the motivation it would provide for other players to strive for excellence. “This motivates most of the players part of...



