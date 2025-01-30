FOREST Rangers has strengthened its squad with the acquisition of Congolese striker Chris Mugalu, a seasoned goal-scorer known for his lethal finishing abilities. The 34-year-old former Lusaka Dynamos forward returns to Zambia on a free transfer after being unattached since June 2024, following his departure from Saudi Arabian side Al Washm SC. Mugalu, who also had a stint with Tanzanian giants Simba SC after leaving Zambia, makes his return to the MTN Super League fours years since he left. His comeback is expected to inject firepower into Forest Rangers’ attacking lineup as the club fights to avoid relegation. Speaking on the new signing, the club expressed excitement over Mugalu’s addition. “We’re delighted to bring on board seasoned and lethal striker...



