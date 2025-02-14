FAZ presidential aspirant Francis Hamfwiti has expressed disappointment over Zambia’s continued reliance on foreign coaches to lead national teams. Hamfwiti, the outgoing FAZ chairman for Southern Province, has emphasised the need to empower Zambian coaches and entrust them with the responsibility of leading national teams. “Looking at the issues of development, we need coaches to continue to develop. We should, after 60 years, have our own coaches coaching the teams. I think we have come of age for local coaches to take over. I don’t agree with the statement that we don’t have competent people. Sixty years is just a long period,” Hamfwiti said. “I’m a teacher by profession, and I believe that there is no education system which is...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here