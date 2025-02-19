FAZ presidential aspirant Keith Mweemba has strongly condemned the decision by the FAZ Electoral Committee to disqualify candidates from participating in the upcoming elections, calling the move as “a joke of the century.” Mweemba, a seasoned lawyer, who is among the eight candidates that have been disqualified from challenging FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, expressed his frustration with the process, questioning the legality of the decision and its implications on the governance of Zambian football. He insisted that no illegality should ever be tolerated under the laws of Zambia, emphasising that the rule of law must always prevail. “You see, I don’t have many things to say,” Mweemba stated. “I’ll just give you one quotation, okay? It is essential if man...