As I draw my attention to the well-organized 2023 Conservation Careers Fair, I would like to commend Wildlife Crime Prevention (WCP) and its partners and sponsors for hosting a breath taking conference. The Conservation careers Fair is one of Zambia’s biggest annual conferences, an initiative of WCP and its partners. The 2023 event was held under the theme ‘The future is green’ both to celebrate and interact with one another and to raise awareness about the importance of conservation. The theme ‘The future is green’ is a force to reckon with, as it prompts conservation ambassadors to reconsider and reimagine.

Partners and sponsors in the conservation space attended the conference fully armed with copious information to spoil the audience. The event was spiced by an incredible exhibition of makeshift stands by various companies showcasing their products and services. It was the information goldmine, not only for youths aspiring to join the conservation sector but also for professionals in the sector. Contrary to the common adage that, “There is no such a thing as free lunch” the wealth of information provided at the fair was completely free.

As I think through the vast information and experiences shared at the event, I reflect on just a few points and try to shed more light. I hold the view that someone within and outside the conservation space will digest on my thoughts and render them useful.

The role of stakeholder engagement in conservation

Luwi Nguluka, the Wildlife Crime Prevention Communications Director, emphasized the importance of coordination, partnerships and collaborations among conservation stakeholders. She hinted that one of the goals of the event was to promote and strengthen inter/intra-relationships that exists among different actors in the conservation sector to achieve common goals. Natural resource conservation can only be accomplished with the combined efforts of all industry stakeholders.

Now, the lesson is that, it is important to create linkages and relationships within the conservation sector and work together through synergies, collaborations, and partnerships like WCP is doing. Bravo! It is through such linkages that participants convened for the fair. For example, conservation professionals, conservation businesses, conservation researchers, the media, consultants, mining firms, and a well-represented and renowned student populace from various institutions of learning such as UNZA, NIPA, Evelyn Horn College, and Cavendish University, to name a few. There is need to enhance stakeholder linkages and forge partnerships to promote conservation. Moreover, it is critical to recognize that all stakeholders are important and have a role to play in the conservation of natural resources.

The role of tourism institutions in conservation

Mulemwa Moongwa, Governing Chair Council for Zambia Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Studies (ZITHS), highlighted on the significance of aligning the curricula of various training institutions in the sector to global trends. She stated that it is high time for educational institutions to review their curricula to meet the requirements of the globe because as the world has evolved, so is the conservation sector. Many old ways of doing business have become obsolete in the sector. So many new things have come on board to improve the developments of conservation. We can talk of new technologies, new transportation modes, food, communication, research, and many other topics.

Reflecting on her highlights, it is important to recognize the different changes in the environment within conservation and bring the sector to light. As a result, it is critical for training institutions to ensure that curricula are adjusted to meet the needs of the sector. Personnel must acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to meet the sector’s current demands. This will not only aid in the development of conservation, but will also enhance professional opportunities, particularly for new entrants.

The role of mining firms in conservation

It is fascinating how mining firms are playing a key role in wildlife protection in the areas surrounding the mines. According to David Squarre, Program Lead, Wildlife & Forestry, Trident Project for First Quantum Minerals (FQM), the mine is actively involved and committed to wildlife conservation programs such as Trident Wildlife Sanctuary, Kansanshi Wildlife Sanctuary, and West Lunga Conservation Project. As part of the Corporate Ssocial Rresponsibility (CSR), FQM is also playing an important role in ensuring that national forests are protected through Forest Conservation Programs and Kamikolo Community Forests. This is a significant contribution to conservation.

The takeaway point is that, FQM has set precedency for wildlife conservation by being a goodwill ambassador in conservation and a good example of CSR. As the country is coming from a time when CSR among mining titans was extremely low, it is a good gesture by FQM to rewrite history on conservation. Such FQM’s efforts in wildlife conservation are a safe bet that other mining giants will gradually recognize the value of the conservation and follow suit.

The role of government in conservation

Government is the sector’s motherboard. Our very own Jito Kayumba, a Special Advisor to the President, was a keynote speaker at the Conservation Careers Fair. He described how the government strives to provide a conducive environment for enterprises to prosper in the conservation sector, and how the sector, in turn, creates jobs for the people. Aside from that, the government reiterates its commitment to implementing effective and efficient conservation policies and regulations that benefit all stakeholders in the conservation sector, including tourism businesses, wildlife producers, and others. This is excellent political strategy for conservation transformation.

The takeaway message is that the government is an important player in maintaining and safeguarding wildlife for long-term sustainability. Through appropriate policies, the government has extraordinary capacity to reduce poaching, illegal game transportation, illegal settlements in national forests, combat deforestation, and improve conservation.

Jito also revealed that government is attempting to attract green investment by collaborating with global investors to develop renewable energies like solar power plants, which will help to mitigate the effects of climate change. Green financing is growing all around the world, and several opportunities for connecting conservation space have emerged. The government’s objective is to see that there is increasing investment in the green sector, where conservation is concerned, and to generate tremendous possibilities for the people in conservation space.

The state of career opportunities in conservation

Chanda Mwale, Executive Director of the Wildlife Producers Association of Zambia, provided an overview of existing and prospective job opopportunities in the conservation Sector. She stated that career opportunities in conservation industries appear to be promising for both newcomers and experienced professionals. She stated that the world is evolving at a rapid pace and the conservation Sector is undergoing daily modifications. The industry now requires new employment, new technology, new business models, new research, and new equipment, necessitating the creation of new skill sets and new career paths among stakeholders.’

It is worth noting that the conservation industry has transitioned from old ways of operating in silos to new ways of forging stakeholder alliances. People have always perceived wildlife conservation as the preservation of wild animals by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP). However, conservation now extends beyond wild animals. For smooth operations of the conservation sector the following key players need to effectively collaborate: Research & training institutions; the transport sector including tour operators; the media; eco-tourism sector; the police; health sector; civil society movements; proactive private sector. In addition, there is need to have a conducive wildlife landscapes; need to address trans-boundary issues; need for effective policy formulation and utilization of artificial intelligence.

