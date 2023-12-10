MOST of the times we say love is blind when we find ourselves in a marriage or relationship where the partner is not a good match. But this is not the case for Susan Mwale, a mother of beautiful twins. To her, love is blind because she has never seen her handsome “boo boo” and he has not really taken a good look at her neither because he is equally partially blind. Imagine being married to someone for years and having no idea what your partner looks like? Can you settle for someone you have never seen before? This is a love story of Susan Mwale and Bahati Afeli a blind couple from Kawambwa, Luapula Province. “My name is Susan…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.