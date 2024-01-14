MANY assume that operating heavy construction equipment is a man’s job. However, this is no longer the case. Heavy equipment engineering is no longer a male-dominated field as there’s no doubt that women work just as hard as the men do, if not better, lol. To prove this point, today I tell a story of 26-year-old Agnes Kapapa who, against all the odds, has managed to learn and exceptionally operate heavy machines. Before we establish how Agnes got to that point, there is definitely another aspect of her life which is worth sharing. At 18, Agnes, who was born in Chinsali, Northern Province, was caught in a web of unwanted teenage pregnancy due to teenage naivety. The downside of this…...



