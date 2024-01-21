GOING through pregnancy is hard. But giving birth to an intersex baby prematurely and having to deal with the baby’s other health issues while constantly being mocked by neighbours is unthinkable. I wish no one had to go through this but unfortunately, this is just a fraction of what 30-year-old Sara Nyirenda has had to endure. To make it worse, even some of her husband’s relatives accused her of using her child for some rituals. All was well in her pregnancy until she got to the 20 weeks mark and decided to find out the sex of her baby. While medical practitioners are usually able to tell the sex of the baby within a few minutes of performing an ultrasound…...



