MINISTRY of Home Affairs Acting State Forensic Analyst Innocent Makasa has advised victims of sexual crimes against over-sharing information with relatives or friends, especially during the early stage. Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Tele-doctor programme, last Wednesday, Makasa urged victims of sexual abuse to instead report to the police in confidence so as not to compromise investigations. “If you are a victim of rape, in confidence, go to the police, they will handle you well and professionally because they are trained for that. Confidentiality will be maintained throughout the process, but please don’t overshare with your relatives the incidences of rape, especially incidences of defilement because when you overshare, family members or friends will come with their own…...



