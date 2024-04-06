COMEDY in Zambia has come under scrutiny of late because of the quality that is produced. To many, our local comedians are not funny enough to make one cry out of laughter. Just recently, a comedian named Ken Dumbo was on record discussing his thoughts on why people don’t find him funny. Even Ministry of Youth, Arts and Sports Permanent Secretary Fumbe Chanda aka Pilato expressed concerns over the quality of comedy on offer before going on to share tips on how individuals in the industry can improve performances. He said government dearly wants to improve the arts industry so that Zambia can have Trevor Noah-like comedy shows where the halls are fully packed. Coming back home, we’ve rarely seen...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.