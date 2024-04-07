BRIAN Chishimba, who struggled with alcohol and drug abuse for 14 years, recounts that he started taking marijuana when he was in his eleventh grade due to peer pressure. In fact, his first sexual encounter was with a prostitute. Chishimba also recalls his first year at Copperbelt University, where he engaged in drinking, drug abuse and womanising. Overwhelmed by shame during exams due to his inability to write the paper, he threw himself from the first floor of the school building, resulting in injuries, including the loss of his teeth, which are now replaced by dentures. Chishimba, who is now living with HIV, has remained alcohol and drug-free for 7 years and 11 months. He has also authored a book...



