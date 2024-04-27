MEDIA personality Mutale Mwanza has announced the return of “Mutale Mwanza Unscripted” for its second season. She assures viewers that it’ll serve plenty of drama, suggesting that if they found the first season amazing, they’ll be even more impressed by what’s in store for season two. The show’s return, scheduled to air on Zambezi Magic, comes approximately nine months after the end of its first season, which aired between April and July 2023. Clad in a stunning black and beige lace gown, Mwanza grabbed the attention of her audience from a lavish sofa, with the emblem of her reality show in the background. Before her lay a red carpet, setting the stage for her grand announcement. With a reputation for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.