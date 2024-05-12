NEWS anchors and presenters often become familiar figures in our lives, almost like extended members of our families. Their faces grace our screens day in and day out, delivering the latest updates and shaping our understanding of the world around us. But beyond the polished appearance of the studio and the authoritative tone of their delivery, lies a story of human connection and dedication. Masuzyo Ndlovu stands out as a prime-time news anchor, known for his exceptional ability to communicate with clarity, engage audiences, and deliver information with eloquence and precision. In this article, Ndlovu shares that he spent nearly 21 years at ZNBC, starting as a radio and TV repairer before advancing to the position of Head of Corporate...



