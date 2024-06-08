ONCE a woman gets married, some people seemingly start to see her only as a giant uterus, jostling to be the first to announce any ‘activity’. The most dangerous among such people are those who go on the internet and start mocking a couple once they’ve been married for more than “five minutes”. This is quite intrusive and can be tormenting because coming across such vitriol about oneself can be destructive. Gospel artiste Esther Chungu was on the receiving end of such intrusion not long ago when she literally couldn’t breathe without someone asking her about when she was going to have a child. Relieving the moment when she featured on Radio Christian Voice’s Social Media Chat recently, Esther said...



