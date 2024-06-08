Have you ever found yourself in a church service where the preacher’s voice is so monotonous it could lull a caffeinated monkey to sleep? Well, comedian Emmanuel Phiri, who goes by the stage name Ndine Emma, believes it shouldn’t be this way and his initial dream was to study theology so that he could preach the gospel by lacing it with humour in a bid to win more souls. That would have been quite a spectacle, right? But fortunately or unfortunately, whichever way you see it, he dropped out of Bible college after realising that it wasn’t his true calling. He is now earning recognition for how dynamic he is, juggling content creation, comedy, acting and music – an all...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.