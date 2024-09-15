Menstruation, often shrouded in stigma and myths which make open discussions around it uncomfortable, even though it’s a fundamental part of reproductive health. This silence leaves many girls trapped, missing school simply because they lack the resources to manage their monthly cycle. But Alina Karimamusama, Founder and Executive Director of AfriHer, is determined to break this cycle, and she is on a mission to empower young girls by giving them something so small and yet life-changing; menstrual cups. She says these small but mighty tools can unlock a world of possibilities. With just one cup, a girl can reclaim her education, her confidence, and her future. If you’re unfamiliar with menstrual cups, let me explain what they are and how...



