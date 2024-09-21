Maintaining a calm and graceful demeanour throughout the Miss Universe Zambia competition, Brandina Lubuli stole the judges’ hearts by obliterating her competition with her charming smile and wit, ultimately carrying the day. When the night began, the $25,000 crown was anyone’s for the taking, the 12 beautiful girls were on their A-game; their outfits planned to a tee, accentuating their curves and leaving the audience eagerly waiting for more. Held last Sunday at the Music Club, the event was glamorous and well-organised by PR Girl Media. High energy filled the room as some of the country’s most beautiful and confident ladies took the stage, each displaying not only their looks but also their intelligence and passions aimed at making a...



