His critics say he’s “too boring” for comedy and should stick to MCing. But Ken Dumbo has managed to snag his first international nomination at the prestigious African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA). This milestone pushes him into the ranks of Africa’s top comedic talent, proving that sometimes, the best punchline is in scoring success. The 10th Annual African Entertainment Awards USA is slated for November 9th. Among the nominees are Mampi in the category of Best Female Artiste for East, South, and North Africa, and Y Celeb in the Rising Star of the Year category. In an interview, Ken Dumbo, whose real name is Kazungo Emmanuel Ndeya, couldn’t hide his surprise and gratitude for the nomination, calling it an unexpected...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here