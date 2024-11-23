This festive season, “Father” Yo Maps is gearing up to give his fans a special treat; a brand-new album drops just a day before Christmas! He says it is packed with soulful gospel jams, perfect for celebrating the birth of Jesus. While it won’t have a lot of tracks, Yo Maps assures fans that each song will be a heartfelt masterpiece. Explaining his choice of release date, Yo Maps says this year has been a good year for him, not just in terms of family, but his team has worked hard and scored some good collaborations, not just locally but also internationally. In an interview with Diggers Lite, he shares that dropping an album is his way of appreciating his...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here